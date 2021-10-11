The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

EU assesses Regeneron/Roche COVID-19 drug for authorization

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 16:42
The European Union's drug regulator said it was evaluating a marketing authorization for an antibody cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron for treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in people above the age of 12.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Monday it will assess the risks and benefits of the drug, called Ronapreve, and it could issue an opinion within two months. The agency has already started a rolling review of the treatment.
Ronapreve has received emergency approval to treat COVID-19 in more than 20 countries including the United Kingdom and the United States. It belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that mimic natural antibodies produced by the body to fight off infections.
The EMA said it was assessing clinical data investigating the effectiveness of the drug in preventing hospitalization in outpatients, and another study looking at effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 in adults and children at risk of infection from a household member diagnosed with the disease.
Gilead's antiviral, remdesivir, is the only COVID-19 treatment that has been approved for use in the European Union.
Marketing authorization has been submitted for other COVID-19 treatments including Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant, Sobi's Kineret, Celltrion's regdanvimab and arthritis drug tocilizumab, sold by Roche as RoActemra.
Cyprus court extends arrest for assassination attempt suspect
Palestinians who gave refuge to Gilboa prisoners indicted
Austria: Alexander Schallenberg sworn in as chancellor after Kurz quits
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2021 03:22 PM
Jordan's PM reshuffles cabinet in shake-up to spur investments
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2021 03:02 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 973 infected
Fire rapidly spreading in Givaot Forest in Gush Etzion
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2021 12:19 PM
Jerusalem Hills fires reignites, firefighters at scene
Israel Police arrest man for selling hundreds of photos of naked women
Czech President Zeman's health condition is stable - hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/11/2021 10:46 AM
Umm el-Fahm resident shot and killed, 98th Arab murdered this year
The IDF conducted a Chief of Staff test on cyber threat management
No agreement reached in talks between Health Ministry, medical residents
Taliban delegation ends discussions with US delegation in Doha
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2021 08:35 PM
Lebanese media says energy ministry to issue new fuel prices on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/10/2021 08:31 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by