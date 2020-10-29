EU at risk of being overwhelmed by coronavirus -EU Commission head

"The spread of the virus will overwhelm our healthcare systems if we do not act urgently," she said after a video conference of EU leaders to coordinate the EU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the Commission made available 220 million euros to finance cross-border transfer of COVID-19 patients across EU countries to avoid healthcare systems in the most affected countries not being able to cope.
She also said the EU would work for the quick validation, at EU level, of rapid antigen tests.