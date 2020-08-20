The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
EU, CureVac in talks on 225 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 20, 2020 12:53
The European Commission said on Thursday it had concluded exploratory talks with CureVac regarding the purchase of 225 million doses of the German biotech firm's potential COVID-19 vaccine.
"Today we concluded talks with the European company CureVac to increase the chances of finding an effective coronavirus vaccine," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.The EU will now begin talks on a contract with CureVac aimed at securing the supply of its potential vaccine for all 27 EU member states should the shot prove safe and effective against COVID-19.


