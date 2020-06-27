The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded

By REUTERS  
JUNE 27, 2020 03:09
European Union countries failed to settle on Friday on a final "safe list" of countries whose residents could travel to the bloc from July, with the United States, Brazil and Russia set to be excluded.
Ambassadors from the 27 EU members convened from Friday afternoon to establish criteria for granting quarantine-free access from next Wednesday.
A redrawn text of 10-20 countries was put to them, but many said they needed to consult first with their governments, diplomats said. The list did not include the United States, Brazil or Russia, one diplomat said.
Discussions were continuing overnight, with the EU countries expected to give informal replies by Saturday evening, people familiar with the matter said.
U.S. passengers may be allowed to travel if they meet certain conditions such as passing temperature checks, two U.S. officials said.
The European Commission had advised that the bloc first lift internal border controls and then gradually open up to outsiders. However, the first step has not gone according to plan.
Greece is mandating COVID-19 tests for arrivals from a range of EU countries, including France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, with self-isolation until results are known.
The Czech Republic has said it will not allow in tourists from Portugal, Sweden and part of Poland.
There is broad agreement that the bloc should only open up to those with a similar or better epidemiological situation, but there are questions about how to assess a country's handling of the epidemic and the reliability of data.
A number of countries, such as Tanzania, Turkmenistan and Laos have no reported cases in the past two weeks, according to EU agency, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
Based on ECDC data for the two weeks to Thursday, a range of countries are clearly in a worse situation than the European Union.
They include the United States, Mexico, Brazil and much of Latin America, Russia, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.
Despite pressure from U.S. airlines and unions, the White House has not committed to mandating fresh air travel safety measures in the wake of the pandemic. Discussions between airlines and government officials including Vice President Mike Pence on Friday over temperature checks ended without an agreement.
In a statement, Pence's office said the parties also discussed "the best path forward for allowing Americans to safely travel internationally again."
The Commission has suggested the western Balkans countries - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia - should be admitted.
However, according to the ECDC data, the number of cases in Bosnia and North Macedonia could be too high. 
Mexico reports 5,441 new coronavirus cases, 719 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 03:26 AM
UK ditches quarantine for arrivals from low COVID-19 risk countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 12:57 AM
New pandemic lockdowns in Texas, Florida rattle business owners
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 12:54 AM
Brazil registers 46,860 additional coronavirus cases, 990 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 12:53 AM
Argentina tightens Buenos Aires lockdown as coronavirus cases surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 12:49 AM
Sudan says Ethiopia will not fill Nile dam without reaching deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 11:55 PM
Islamic Jihad responsible for rocket attack - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/26/2020 11:09 PM
Facebook tightens hateful conduct policies as ad boycott gains steam
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 10:20 PM
Russia's Putin, France's Macron call for Libya ceasefire - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 09:22 PM
France reports slightly more new coronavirus deaths, total at 29,778
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 09:19 PM
US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 08:31 PM
Police arrest six in massive protest outside of PM’s home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/26/2020 08:17 PM
France confirms to read black boxes of downed Ukrainian jet
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 08:03 PM
New York coronavirus positive test rate lowest in US, governor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 08:01 PM
Coronavirus: 400 new patients in 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/26/2020 06:45 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by