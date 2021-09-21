EU postpones talks for new US council in submarine dispute

European Union ambassadors have postponed discussions to prepare for a new EU-US trade and technology council on September 29 in protest at Washington's submarine agreement with Australia at France's expense, two EU diplomats said.

A public agenda document also shows the talks between the EU's 27 envoys had been withdrawn but did not give a reason. Two diplomats said the European Commission, the EU executive, had asked for the discussion to be postponed.

The inaugural EU-US council, announced at a transatlantic summit in June, is due to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told broadcaster CNN that treatment of France was "not acceptable."