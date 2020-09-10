The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

EU ready to take further action against Turkey if there is no dialog

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 22:16
The European Union is ready to take further restrictive measures against Turkey if Ankara refuses to engage in a dialog to ease tensions that flared up after the country sent a survey vessel to map out possible oil and gas drilling in territory also claimed by EU member Greece.
In a statement published on Thursday, the Mediterranean littoral members of the EU, gathered for their seventh summit in Corsica, France, said they reiterated their "full support and solidarity with Cyprus and Greece in the face of the repeated infringements on their sovereignty... as well as confrontational actions by Turkey."
"We maintain that in the absence of progress in engaging Turkey into a dialog and unless it ends its unilateral activities, the EU is ready to develop a list of further restrictive measures that could be discussed at the European Council of September 24-25." 
Cabinet approves Netanyahu's curfew plan for the High Holy Days
Coronavirus cabinet moves vote on High Holiday lockdown to Sunday
After hours of debate, Netanyahu's reveals his holiday outline
Dozens protest in Tel Aviv against government's treatment of youth
Qatar to host Afghani peace negotiations starting Sept. 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 09:02 PM
30-year-old woman shot to death in Rahat
Turkey says EU should remain unbiased in dispute with Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 07:48 PM
Lebanese army says shot down Israeli drone that crashed in Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 07:39 PM
Gamzu: The healthcare system has put up a red flag
Netanyahu: Hospitals raised a 'red flag'
Cabinet vote on nationwide curfew delayed
Russia's RDIF agrees to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 07:08 PM
Saudi-led coalition intercepted missiles, drones headed towards kingdom
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 06:49 PM
Egypt to hold parliamentary elections on October 24-25 – commissioner
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 06:29 PM
Six prisoners sought by Taliban on flight to Doha – gov't sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 05:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by