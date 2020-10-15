EU sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

Britain said on Thursday it would enforce asset freezes and travel bans on six individuals accused of involvement in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, replicating sanctions being applied by the European Union.

The Kremlin on Thursday said sanctions imposed by the European Union on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin were a deliberate and unfriendly step against Moscow, promising retaliation that would be in Russia's interest.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no logic to the decision and said the sanctions had harmed relations.

Those being sanctioned include Aleksandr Vasilievich Bortikov, chief of Russia's Federal Security Service.