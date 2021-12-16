The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

EU states can use Pfizer's anti-COVID pill - regulator

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 18:14
European Union countries can use Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid early after diagnosis of an infection even though its full review for regulatory approval has not been completed, the bloc's drugs regulator said on Thursday.
Patients at risk of suffering severe forms of the infection should start the five-day course of Paxlovid as soon as possible after diagnosis or within 5 days of symptom onset but not when supplemental oxygen is already required.
"The Agency's advice can now be used to support national recommendations on the possible use of the medicine before marketing authorization," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.
EMA has given such clearances before for some antibody-based injectable drugs as governments scramble to boost their arsenal to fight the new Omicron variant. Omicron has likely grown resistant to some of those antibody drugs already.
Faced with rising coronavirus cases in the region, the EU regulator took similar action with Merck's molnupiravir pill in November. It advised it should be given within five days of first symptoms to treat adults who do not need oxygen support and are at risk of their disease worsening.
Data released this week showed Pfizer's pill was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast-spreading Omicron.
The EU is still in talks to buy the Merck and Pfizer drugs. It is not clear when, or if, the European Commission will launch joint procurements for these drugs and how many states will buy supplies through the EU scheme or individually.
Pfizer said on Tuesday it expected authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies soon.
The decisions come as the region struggles to tame a spike in infections, which threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems and as the rapid spread of Omicron has prompted some governments to reimpose restrictions ahead of the Christmas holidays.
Palestinians detect first cases of Omicron variant
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 06:24 PM
US hits more Chinese companies over ties to alleged human rights abuses
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:58 PM
Haim Walder, author accused of rape, summoned to Safed rabbinic court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 05:53 PM
Missionaries kidnapped in October by Haitian gang released
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:41 PM
Melania Trump launches new NFT venture
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:19 PM
Rights groups report wave of abuses against Tigrayans in Ethiopia
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 04:28 PM
Man indicted for driving Damascus Gate stabber to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 04:19 PM
Lebanon's central bank offers dollars amid deep financial crisis
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 04:10 PM
Detention of 14-year-old Sheikh Jarrah stabber extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 03:30 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 64 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 02:12 PM
Russia floats idea of rapid security talks, new Biden-Putin call
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 01:22 PM
US ambassador meets with Ra'am head Abbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 12:53 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 741 new cases, 80 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2021 09:36 AM
Strong typhoon approaches Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 05:27 AM
Nine killed in private jet crash in Dominican Republic
By REUTERS
12/16/2021 03:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by