EU urges "thorough and transparent" probe into Belarus detentions

The European Union on Monday called for a "thorough and transparent investigation" into reports of abuse and mistreatment of thousands of protesters detained in Belarus following a contested presidential vote."These peaceful demonstrations had clear demands: the release of all unlawfully detained people, the prosecution of those responsible for police brutality, and holding of new presidential elections," the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in a statement."The sheer numbers clearly show that the Belarusian population wants change, and wants it now. The EU stands by them.""With more and more shocking reports of inhumane conditions and treatment in places of detention, the European Union expects a thorough and transparent investigation into all alleged abuses, in order to hold those responsible to account."