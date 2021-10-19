The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 12:22
The European Commission's chief executive warned Poland on Tuesday that its challenge to the supremacy of European Union law called into question the very foundations of the 27-nation bloc and could not go unpunished.
Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled last week that parts of EU law are incompatible with the Polish constitution, undermining the legal pillar on which the union stands and raising fears that Poland could eventually leave the bloc.
Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) says it has no plans for a "Polexit" and - unlike Britain before its Brexit referendum in 2016 - popular support for membership of the EU remains high in Poland.
Nevertheless, other member states have been dismayed by Warsaw's defiance of the EU, including Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's complaint in a letter on Monday of mission creep that he warned would lead to a "centrally managed organism, governed by institutions deprived of democratic control".
Speaking ahead of Morawiecki in a debate on the row in the EU's parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out three options for a response to the Polish court's attack on the primacy of EU law.
"The European Commission is, at the moment, carefully assessing this judgment. But I can already tell you: I am deeply concerned," she said. "This ruling calls into question the foundations of the European Union. It is a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order."
THREE OPTIONS FOR ACTION
She said a first option is so-called infringements, where the European Commission legally challenges the Polish court's judgment, which could lead to fines.
Another option is a conditionality mechanism and other financial tools whereby funds from the EU's budget and its post-pandemic recovery fund would be withheld from Poland.
A third is the application of Article 7 of the EU's treaties under which rights of member states - including the right to vote on EU decisions - can be suspended because they have breached core values of the bloc.
Morawiecki, speaking next in the EU assembly, accused the bloc of overstepping its authority.
"EU competencies have clear boundaries, we must not remain silent when those boundaries are breached. So we are saying yes to European universalism, but we say no to European centralism," he said.
A succession of members of the European Parliament stood up to castigate the Polish leader after he ended his speech, while some EU ministers gathering for a meeting in Luxembourg added their voices to the chorus of criticism.
"Europe will not digest the end of the rule of law," Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told reporters. "Europe will die from such a development... Europe has been built on democracy, liberty, respect - and the rule of law."
Kremlin says move to suspend Russian mission to NATO underscores absence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:30 PM
COVID: Kindergartens to be added to Green Class outline next week
Palestinian media: US Consulate in Jerusalem may open next month
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/19/2021 12:51 PM
IDF closes off select sites along Gaza border
Spanish poison survivors occupy El Prado, threaten suicide
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:50 PM
Bangladesh arrests hundreds for violence against Hindus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:32 PM
Beitar Jerusalem fans brawl over muslim player
Public memorial for Yitzhak Rabin canceled due to lack of funds
COVID-19 in Israel: 798 IDF soldiers have virus
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,483 new cases, 360 in serious condition
Police arrest 3 suspects in 35-year-old Jerusalem murder case
Turkey orders arrest of 158 in military probe over Gulen links
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 08:39 AM
Health minister: Medical interns, residences are right
25-year-old Israeli Arab shot to death, Arab sector's 101st murder
Trump sues US House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack -court document
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by