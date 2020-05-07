The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports

By REUTERS  
MAY 7, 2020 10:46
European shares edged higher on Thursday as a surprise rise in China's exports overshadowed another set of grim results and a warning from Air France-KLM that demand could take "several years" to recover.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% by 0715 GMT, following a steady session in Asia after Beijing reported a 3.5% rise in April exports, confounding market expectations for a sharp fall, as factories restarted production after the coronavirus pandemic.Europe's miners and retailers, exposed to the health of the worlds No. 2 economy, led gains with a 1.5% rise.
Air France dipped 2.7% as the group predicted operating losses to widen "significantly" in April-June quarter, with 95% of flights expected to remain grounded.
However, British Airways-owner IAG rose 0.5% after saying it was planning for flights to return to service in July although passenger capacity would be about 50% lower.
Britain's largest telecoms group BT tumbled 6.5% and was the biggest decliner on UK's FTSE 100 after it suspended its dividend until 2021-22 and pulled its financial outlook in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black, Indian and Pakistani people more likely to die from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:58 AM
Malaysia reports 39 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:49 AM
Dutch agency will review gov't performance during coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:48 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 239 dead, 16,346 altogether confirmed cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 11:11 AM
South African children face hunger as school closure halts free meals
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:01 AM
Russia reports new record daily rise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:49 AM
Singapore reports 741 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 20,939
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:30 AM
IDF solider found after being reported as missing
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 05/07/2020 10:10 AM
Merkel's chief of staff: Pandemic to last least for rest of year
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 09:35 AM
Opposition limited in final government formation votes
At least 50 infected with coronavirus at Mexican retirement home
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 07:12 AM
EU ambassador to China says rising Sino-US tensions not helpful
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 07:08 AM
India records total of 52,952 coronavirus cases, 1,783 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 06:35 AM
Palestinian Authority reports first birth by a coronavirus patient
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 02:46 AM
Brazil reports 10,503 new coronavirus cases in record daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 01:21 AM
