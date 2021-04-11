The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Evacuation centers open Western Australia as cyclone intensifies

By REUTERS  
APRIL 11, 2021 06:44
 Tropical cyclone Seroja strengthened off Western Australia on Sunday, with emergency services opening shelters in preparation for high winds and coastal flooding later in the evening.
Officials asked residents in the town of Denham, Shark Bay, 500 kilometers (311 miles) north of Perth to evacuate while sandbags were being made available to residents of Geraldton, further down the coast, due to potential storm surge.
"There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a cyclone is approaching the area. You need to take action and get ready to shelter from a cyclone," the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said in a bulletin.
The category 2 cyclone was rapidly moving south east and could reach category 3 severity before it makes landfall, the Bureau of Meteorology said. A category 3 classification can see wind speeds of up to 224 kilometers an hour.
"Impacts to the west coast of WA begin this afternoon and inland parts this evening and overnight. Dangerous conditions including destructive wind gusts, intense rainfall and a dangerous storm tide," it said on social media.
Officials were braced for a high degree of damage to buildings in the area, the state emergency services minister said on Saturday, given buildings were not constructed to withstand such strong winds in a region that is typically too far south to fall into the path of cyclones. 
Coronavirus: US administered 183.5 million vaccine doses - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2021 04:50 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 2,616 new deaths, over 71,000 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2021 01:24 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 221 diagnosed over weekend, positive test rate 0.6
Suspects affiliated with Hamas leader in Gaza attack inmate in prison
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Celebes Sea, near Philippines - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:53 PM
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers sentenced for 'high treason'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:48 PM
Man found dead in Beersheba stream
Israeli protesters to gather, call for a 'government of change'
Curevac says May approval for COVID-19 vaccine possible -newspaper
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 11:13 AM
Shooting incident in Deir Al-assad, two reported dead
Western Australia braces for 'worst case scenario' as cyclone Seroja near
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 10:28 AM
Venezuela detains Sinaloa cartel members in clash at Colombian border
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 06:18 AM
Brazil registers 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:53 AM
US official says Iran showed 'seriousness' in Vienna, but not enough
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:42 AM
US administers 178.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:25 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by