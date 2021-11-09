The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ex-US Marine held in Russia starts hunger strike over treatment - family

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 09:40
Former US Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine-year jail sentence in Russia, has started a hunger strike to protest against his incarceration and violations of his rights, his family said.
Reed was convicted last year on charges of endangering the lives of two policemen in Moscow while drunk, a charge he denied. He said the ruling was clearly political, and Washington called his trial a "theater of the absurd."
"We have received a report from an attorney that Trevor has begun a hunger strike to protest his arbitrary detention and Russian authorities' numerous and flagrant violations of his basic human rights and his rights under Russian law," the family said in a statement late on Monday.
There was no immediate comment about the hunger strike from the prison holding him. The US embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reed's family did not say how long he planned to keep the hunger strike up, but urged US authorities to support him, noting comments by Washington during a hunger strike by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny earlier this year.
"We recall the strong response from this Administration when a Russian dissident went on hunger strike several months ago and look forward to our son receiving the same attention," the family said.
Police arrest 30-year-old for sexual offenses against 13-year-old
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2021 09:22 AM
6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Nicaragua - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 08:38 AM
63-year-old teacher arrested for sexual acts on 15-year-old student
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2021 08:37 AM
IDF to hold emergency drill near Shoham, sirens to go off
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/09/2021 08:06 AM
US judge upholds United Airlines' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 01:08 AM
Macy's to lift minimum wage to $15 an hour as labor market tightens
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 01:01 AM
Girl rescued in US after using TikTok domestic violence hand signal
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 12:40 AM
Fire kills four newborns in Indian hospital
By REUTERS
11/09/2021 12:15 AM
Spanish judge jails 12 who fled after plane made emergency landing
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 11:11 PM
School fire kills at least 25 children in Niger
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 11:08 PM
Explosion reported at Health Ministry office in Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 10:49 PM
At least 18 killed in artisanal gold mine collapse in Niger
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 10:28 PM
Czech Senate calls to investigate Hamas for crimes against humanity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 09:37 PM
Poland closes border crossing point with Belarus
By REUTERS
11/08/2021 09:06 PM
Yair Lapid meets with Arkansas governor, discusses innovation ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2021 09:04 PM
