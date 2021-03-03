The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Explosion at Dutch COVID-19 test center appears intentional - police

By REUTERS  
MARCH 3, 2021 10:30
Dutch police on Wednesday said a coronavirus testing location north of Amsterdam appeared to have been intentionally targeted after an explosion went off at the location before the site opened.
The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, 55 km north of the capital, shattered windows but caused no injuries, police from the province of North Holland said in a statement.
They said they had cordoned off the area to investigate.
The explosive "must have been placed" there, police spokesman Menno Hartenberg told Reuters, adding that "something metal" had caused the explosion.
"We don't know yet exactly what exploded, the explosives experts must first investigate," Hartenberg said.
"What we're saying is that something like that doesn't just happen by accident, it has to be laid," he spokesman said.
West Bank Palestinian village reports hate crime by Jewish settlers
Coronavirus in Israel: 4,265 new cases, 4.8% of tests positive
92.6% of Israeli kindergarten teachers vaccinated, recovered from COVID
Israeli and US ambassadors to UN discuss regional issues, racism
Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls US sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 09:12 AM
Israeli-owned ship involved in Oman Gulf explosion completes repairs
Crop-duster crashes in southern Israel, pilot moderately injured
Kinneret rises by 0.5 centimetres in 24 hours - report
Coronavirus: Will we know if we need a fourth lookdown by elections?
Driver who ran over man in Mea Shearim released, supporters celebrate
LGBTQ+ couples can now register marriage in Haifa, receive benefits
Suspected infiltration reported at Kfar Tapuah
US House panel reissues subpoena for Trump's tax records
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 03:22 AM
Pentagon concerned by report detailing North Korea nuclear reprocessing
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 01:40 AM
Biden: US on track to enough vaccines for every adult in US by end of May
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 12:00 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by