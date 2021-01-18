Explosion reported on gas line between Egypt and Israel

Images reportedly from the area showed a large fireball that could be seen from a distance.
انفجار خط الغاز بمحافظة شمال سيناء— MahaSerag مهاسراج (@mahaserag) January 18, 2021
لم تعلن أى جهة مسؤوليتها عن التفجير حتى الآن والأجهزة الأمنية تقوم بتمشيط الموقع و إجراء التحقيقات . #مصر pic.twitter.com/sPgRr5HtEk
The explosion took place between the cities of Arish and Bir al-Abd in the northern Sinai peninsula, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.
No group has taken responsibility for the incident, although ISIS has targeted the pipeline in the past, including in an incident in late December.