Explosion reported on gas line between Egypt and Israel

Images reportedly from the area showed a large fireball that could be seen from a distance.





لم تعلن أى جهة مسؤوليتها عن التفجير حتى الآن والأجهزة الأمنية تقوم بتمشيط الموقع و إجراء التحقيقات . pic.twitter.com/sPgRr5HtEk انفجار خط الغاز بمحافظة شمال سيناءلم تعلن أى جهة مسؤوليتها عن التفجير حتى الآن والأجهزة الأمنية تقوم بتمشيط الموقع و إجراء التحقيقات . #مصر January 18, 2021

The explosion took place between the cities of Arish and Bir al-Abd in the northern Sinai peninsula, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

No group has taken responsibility for the incident, although ISIS has targeted the pipeline in the past, including in an incident in late December.

An explosion was reported on a natural gas line between Egypt and Israel in the northern Sinai Peninsula on Sunday night, according to foreign reports.