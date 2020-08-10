Explosions heard near Sderot, suspicion on incendiary balloons

Three explosions were heard near the southern city of Sderot on Monday afternoon, residents of the area reported.The main cause of the explosions is suspected to be incendiary balloons sent over from Gaza, due to several fires that sprung up in the area.The Gaza border has seen an increase of activity over the past few days, when incendiary balloons were fired over on Sunday and the IDF fire smoke shells into Gaza after construction workers near the fence were targeted by gunfire.No injuries were reported.