Explosive balloon discovered in Kibbutz Dorot

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 10, 2021 09:22
 A large balloon with an explosive device attached to it was discovered on Monday morning in the agricultural area of Kibbutz Dorot in southern Israel. 
A bomb disposal team was called to the site to safely neutralize the explosives.
