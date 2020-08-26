Explosive balloon found in southern Israel, no injuries reported

Israel Police sappers handled the object and no injuries or damage were reported.

The police stressed that if a suspicious object is found, Israel Police should be contact by dialing 100 for the police hotline.

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip have launched explosive and incendiary balloons towards southern Israel on a daily basis in recent weeks. Israel has responded with economic restrictions and a number of airstrikes targeting sites belonging Hamas. Civilians should not touch the object and should distance themselves and others from the area.Terrorists in the Gaza Strip have launched explosive and incendiary balloons towards southern Israel on a daily basis in recent weeks. Israel has responded with economic restrictions and a number of airstrikes targeting sites belonging Hamas.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

An explosive balloon was found in a field in the Merhavim Regional Council in southern Israel on Wednesday.