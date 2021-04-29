The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending, Apple may cause them issues

By REUTERS  
APRIL 29, 2021 02:21
Facebook Inc beat Wall Street expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday but warned that growth later this year could "significantly" decline as new Apple Inc privacy policies will make it more difficult to target ads.
A surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic when consumers shopped online, along with higher ad prices, helped Facebook revenue surge 48%. Looking ahead, the world's largest social network said it will focus on building e-commerce features to expand beyond its ad business.
Shares of Facebook rose 6.5% to $326.00 in extended trading.
"We have a long way to go to build out a full-featured commerce platform ... but I am very committed to getting there," Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told analysts on a conference call to discuss earnings.
Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, hit $26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The digital advertising industry has boomed during the pandemic, benefiting Facebook and others including Google, whose parent company Alphabet Inc reported record quarterly profit on Tuesday.
"Despite several headwinds - such as ongoing antitrust scrutiny, lingering privacy concerns, as well as looming changes which could negatively impact its advertising business - Facebook delivered another blockbuster quarter," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.
Zuckerberg said the company plans to focus on three key areas: building augmented and virtual reality, e-commerce features and helping content creators earn money on Facebook's platforms.
Monthly active users on Facebook rose 10% to 2.85 billion.
Net income for the first quarter came in at $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared with $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.37 per share.
Facebook said its total expenses for the year would be in the range of $70 billion to $73 billion, as it invests in consumer hardware products like Oculus virtual reality headsets and infrastructure.
APPLE CHANGES
On Wednesday, Facebook said it expects the iPhone privacy change to impact the second quarter, but third- and fourth-quarter revenue growth could slow sequentially.
Facebook has blasted Apple over its requirement that iPhone app developers begin asking users' permission to collect certain data for ads. Facebook says the change would harm its business and hurt small companies that rely on personalized advertising.
Its push to build shopping and e-commerce features within Facebook and Instagram are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its ad inventory more valuable.
The company recently teased a slew of new features, including an affiliate program to let content creators earn a cut of sales generated from recommending products on Instagram.
Earlier this month, Facebook announced it was building a bevy of audio products including live audio rooms to rival the popular app Clubhouse plus in-app music and podcast players.
The company remains under scrutiny over its power as it faces major antitrust lawsuits from a large group of US states and the Federal Trade Commission, and is under regular fire from lawmakers and rights groups for its content moderation policies, algorithmic systems and handling of users' data.
Four killed at German hospital, woman arrested
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 01:45 AM
Republican rebuttal to Biden to warn against 'socialist dreams'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 01:38 AM
Biden will say 'America is on the move again' in speech to Congress
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 12:53 AM
US Senate approves measure to restore methane emissions regulations
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 12:27 AM
US charges three Georgia men with hate crimes in death of Ahmaud Arbery
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/29/2021 12:14 AM
US Senate confirms Biden pick Power to head USAID
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2021 11:42 PM
Search warrants served at both Giuliani's home and office - attorney
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2021 10:21 PM
Gantz does not rule out rotation with Netanyahu if Netanyahu 2nd
Biden adviser, Bill Gates discussed patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2021 09:52 PM
Rivlin: We have been living in illusion from election to election
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at age 90
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2021 07:59 PM
Gantz signs provision allowing prisoners to attend hearings remotely
Ashkenazi: Azerbaijan center in Israel important step to embassy
Haifa psychologist arrested for indecent acts on children in his care
Drone falls in Gaza Strip - IDF
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by