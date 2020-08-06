The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Facebook removes video posted by Trump

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 6, 2020 01:36
Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a video by US President Donald Trump, citing violation of platform rules related to COVID-19 posts. 
US: We haven't ruled out Beirut blast was an attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2020 01:20 AM
One dead, four injured in Jordan Valley car crash
  • By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/06/2020 01:16 AM
World Bank says ready to mobilize financing for Lebanon blast recovery
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2020 12:11 AM
US wants to see 'untrusted' Chinese apps removed from US app stores
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 11:28 PM
Bullet penetrates house in Nazareth, injures 22-year-old woman
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 11:00 PM
Justice Minister Nissenkorn appoints new director general to ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 10:08 PM
Coronavirus cabinet approves opening stores on weekends
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 09:56 PM
IDF reports 307 active coronavirus cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 09:36 PM
US CDC reports 1,107 new deaths due to coronavirus as of yesterday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 09:13 PM
Beirut collective losses after Aug 4 blast may reach $15 bln
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 09:12 PM
Protesters gather in front of Ohana's residence in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/05/2020 08:34 PM
Following Beirut explosion, verdict in Hariri case postponed
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 08:11 PM
New York City to enforce traveler quarantine with COVID-19 checkpoints
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 07:46 PM
Russian jet intercepts US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea - reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 07:39 PM
Spain diagnoses 1,772 new coronavirus cases in post-lockdown record
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2020 07:05 PM
