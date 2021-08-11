Facebook suspends accounts of Israeli far right-wing former MKs

Facebook has permanently suspended the accounts of Israeli radical right-wing activists and former MKs Michael Ben-Ari and Baruch Marzel on Wednesday, according to Israeli media.

Facebook commented that their accounts were suspended for their continued support of Kach, deemed a terror organization by both Israel and the US.

"I wasn't suspended as I don't own a Facebook account, they blocked accounts that mentioned my name," said Marzel.

"I might sue them [Facebook] for defamation for stating I support terror organizations. We have suffered through Pharoah, we'll suffer through Zuckerberg," he claimed.

Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the former MKs suspensions, calling it an "outrageous act designed to shut the mouths of right-wing activists."