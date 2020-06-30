Facebook takes down anti-government 'boogaloo' accounts, groups
By REUTERS
JUNE 30, 2020 23:39
SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook took down hundreds of anti-government "boogaloo" accounts and groups on Tuesday.The company said it designated the network as "dangerous" and subjected them to the ban, along with other groups that shared the same content.
