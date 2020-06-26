Facebook tightens hateful conduct policies as ad boycott gains steam

Facebook Inc said on Friday it would tighten its ban on hateful content in ads and start labeling newsworthy content when it violates the social media company's policies.

The policy changes come as an advertising boycott campaign by several US civil rights groups gains traction. On Friday, Unilever PLC said it would stop US ads on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the rest of the year, citing "divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the US"

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a live-streamed company townhall that Facebook would ban ads that claim people from groups based on race, religion, sexual orientation or immigration status are a threat to physical safety, health or survival.

Unilever, which owns brands like Dove Soap and Lipton tea, joins the growing ad boycott against Facebook as part of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign started after the death of George Floyd. The effort urges Facebook, which owns Instagram, to do more to stop hate speech and misinformation.

Shares of Facebook and Twitter both fell more than 7%.

"Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary," Unilever said in a statement.