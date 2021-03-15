The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Facebook to label all posts about COVID-19 vaccines

By REUTERS  
MARCH 15, 2021 09:10
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
Facebook Inc, which has been criticized by lawmakers and researchers for allowing vaccine misinformation to spread on its platforms, said on Monday it has started adding labels to posts that discuss the safety of the shots and will soon label all posts about the vaccines.
The social media company said in a blog post it is also launching a tool in the United States to give people information about where to get COVID-19 vaccines and adding a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site Instagram.
False claims and conspiracies about the coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media platforms during the pandemic.
Facebook and Instagram, which recently tightened their policies after long taking a hands-off approach to vaccine misinformation, remain home to large accounts, pages and groups that promote false claims about the shots and can be easily found through keyword searches.
Facebook's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox said in an interview that the company had taken viral false claims "very seriously" but said there was "a huge gray area of people who have concerns...some of which some people would call misinformation and some of which other people would call doubt."
"The best thing to do in that huge gray area is just to show up with authoritative information in a helpful way, be a part of the conversation and do it with health experts," he added.
The company said it was labeling Facebook and Instagram posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines with text saying the vaccines go through safety and effectiveness tests before approval.
In the blog post, it also said that since expanding its list of banned false claims about the coronavirus and vaccines in February, it has removed an additional 2 million pieces of content from Facebook and Instagram. Facebook said it had also implemented temporary measures including reducing the reach of content from users who repeatedly share content marked false by fact-checkers.


Tags Facebook social media Coronavirus COVID-19
Yemen Houthis target Saudi airport, air base with armed drones -spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 08:59 AM
Jailed French tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 08:10 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, 42.5 cm to full lake
Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 07:27 AM
Government extends Shin Bet remit to track COVID-19 patients by 14 days
Dangerous winter storm batters western US as airport, highways shut down
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 04:59 AM
Biden eyes Gene Sperling for role to oversee COVID-19 relief plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 04:25 AM
In Myanmar, people protest against military coup with tatoos
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 03:05 AM
Protests erupt in Jordan after COVID-19 hospital deaths scandal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 01:53 AM
Biden wants to see outcome of investigation into Cuomo
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 01:49 AM
Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 12:52 AM
Neuroscientist Yoram Yovell drops out of Zelekha's Economic Party
AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2021 08:59 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Over 6,000 dead since beginning of pandemic
Dangerous winter storm pummels US as hundreds of flights canceled
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2021 06:46 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by