The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Facebook, Twitter CEOs in talks to testify at House hearing early March

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 13, 2021 11:41
The chief executives of Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are in talks with House of Representatives lawmakers to testify at a hearing as early as next month, Politico reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.
The exact focus of the hearing is not yet clear, the report said.
Facebook has discussed making its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, available to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the report said, citing two people. Twitter and its chief, Jack Dorsey, have discussed the same, Politico said, citing one person.
The Politico report said the appearance of the Facebook and Twitter CEOs could be contingent on them testifying jointly alongside Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc.
A firm date has not yet been set for hearing, but it could come as early as March, the report said, citing sources.
Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The House Energy and Commerce Committee and Twitter declined to comment.
All three chiefs appeared at a hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee in October. Republican lawmakers questioned them about their content moderation decisions while Democrats primarily focused on insufficient actions against misinformation that interfered with the election.
30-year-old man seriously injured in violent event in Tel Aviv
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone targeting airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 11:38 AM
IDF soldier wounded while thwarting drug smuggling on Egyptian border
Three COVID-19 patients died in recent days at Galilee Medical Center
Mexico reports 10,388 new coronavirus cases, 1,323 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 06:36 AM
Senator Graham's call with Georgia official part of election probe - WaPo
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 05:32 AM
Reddit, Robinhood, Citadel, Melvin Capital, CEOs to testify in Congress
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 02:09 AM
US tells G7 that it is back at the table to help with global recovery
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 01:11 AM
Iran faces COVID-19 surge in southwest, receives second vaccine batch
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 11:23 PM
Two-year-old infant with COVID-19 gets second-degree burns from soup
US says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 10:11 PM
White House says no call planned to Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 10:02 PM
69 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered, 48.4 mln administered - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 09:33 PM
Gantz: Netanyahu doesn't care if we are in lockdown until elections
Strong tremors felt in Indian capital of Delhi, Srinagar
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/12/2021 07:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by