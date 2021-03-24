The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Facebook, Twitter must do more to stop COVID-19 anti-vaxxers

By REUTERS  
MARCH 24, 2021 20:17
A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter and a Facebook logo (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter and a Facebook logo
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Attorneys general for 12 US states on Wednesday accused Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc of doing too little to stop people from using their platforms to spread false information that coronavirus vaccines are unsafe.
In a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the Democratic attorneys general said "anti-vaxxers" lacking medical expertise and often motivated by financial gain have used the platforms to downplay the danger of COVID-19 and exaggerate the risks of vaccination.
They called on both companies to enforce their own community guidelines by removing or flagging vaccine misinformation.
The letter said anti-vaxxers control 65% of public anti-vaccine content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and have more than 59 million followers on those platforms and Google's YouTube.
It also said some misinformation targets Blacks and other communities of color where vaccination rates are lagging.
"Given anti-vaxxers' reliance on your platforms, you are uniquely positioned to prevent the spread of misinformation about coronavirus vaccines that poses a direct threat to the health and safety of millions of Americans in our states and that will prolong our road to recovery," the letter said.
Facebook spokeswoman Dani Lever said the company has removed millions of pieces of COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation, and tries to combat "vaccine hesitancy" by regularly directing users to reliable information from health authorities.
Twitter said it has removed more than 22,400 tweets in connection with its policy toward COVID-19 posts, and prioritizes removing content that could cause "real-world" harm.
Wednesday's letter was signed by the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.
Zuckerman, Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google parent Alphabet Inc, are scheduled to testify on Thursday before two House of Representatives subcommittees about combating online disinformation.
The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 124 million people worldwide, and caused more than 2.7 million deaths. 


Tags Facebook twitter social media Vaccinations Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Biden names Harris to lead efforts with Mexico to stem flow of immigrants
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 08:57 PM
Russia asks Turkey to find and punish forces who shelled Syria's Aleppo
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 05:08 PM
Palestinian dies after falling into elevator shaft in Tel Aviv
Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out steps to reform internet rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 04:55 PM
UK police make arrest after suspicious package at Queen's residence
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 04:36 PM
Election results announcer crashes from exhaustion, will resume later
Parents arrested in suspicion of abusing 3-month-old daughter
15 IDF paratroopers prevented from voting by commanders
Turkey's Erdogan says to present new constitution text next year
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 12:31 PM
French minister hospitalized with COVID-19, a second is discharged
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 12:26 PM
China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 10:46 AM
'It is our duty to prevent another election,' says MK Miki Zohar
India detects novel coronavirus variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 09:50 AM
Yair Lapid, Monsour Abbas agree to meet by end of week
Same efficiency of AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots in severe COVID cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 09:35 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by