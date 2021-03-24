The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out steps to reform internet rules

"Platforms should not be held liable if a particular piece of content evades its detection—that would be impractical for platforms with billions of posts per day," wrote Zuckerberg.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 24, 2021 16:55
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens while testifying before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens while testifying before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps on Wednesday to reform internet rules, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms.
In testimony prepared for a hearing before House Energy and Commerce subcommittees on Thursday, Zuckerberg acknowledged the calls for changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act which gives companies like Facebook immunity from liability for content posted by users.
Facebook, along with Twitter and Alphabet's Google whose CEOs Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai also testify on Thursday, have been under fire from Democrats for misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, some of it posted by foreign actors.
"We believe Congress should consider making platforms' intermediary liability protection for certain types of unlawful content conditional on companies' ability to meet best practices to combat the spread of this content," he said in prepared testimony.
"Platforms should not be held liable if a particular piece of content evades its detection—that would be impractical for platforms with billions of posts per day," he wrote. 


Tags Facebook twitter mark zuckerberg social media
Russia asks Turkey to find and punish forces who shelled Syria's Aleppo
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 05:08 PM
Palestinian dies after falling into elevator shaft in Tel Aviv
UK police make arrest after suspicious package at Queen's residence
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 04:36 PM
Election results announcer crashes from exhaustion, will resume later
Parents arrested in suspicion of abusing 3-month-old daughter
15 IDF paratroopers prevented from voting by commanders
Turkey's Erdogan says to present new constitution text next year
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 12:31 PM
French minister hospitalized with COVID-19, a second is discharged
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 12:26 PM
China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 10:46 AM
'It is our duty to prevent another election,' says MK Miki Zohar
India detects novel coronavirus variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 09:50 AM
Yair Lapid, Monsour Abbas agree to meet by end of week
Same efficiency of AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots in severe COVID cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2021 09:35 AM
Kinneret rises half a centimeter in just a day
Lawyer, 70 stabbed to death- investigation ongoing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by