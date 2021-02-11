Fakhrizadeh's assassination carried out by Israeli, Iranian spies -report

Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated with a "one-ton remote-controlled gun" that was smuggled into the country by the Mossad, The Jewish Chronicle (TJC) reported Wednesday night.

The report noted that the mysterious weapon was smuggled into Iran by a team of over 20 Israeli and Iranian nationals.

It reportedly took eight months of "painstaking surveillance" for the Mossad operatives to smuggle the mysterious weapon, which was divided into pieces, into the Muslim country, intelligence sources told TJC.

In November last year, The Jerusalem Post reported that according to Iranian accounts, it was remote-controlled weapons that killed Fakhrizadeh. But other accounts had it differently, leading to many competing narratives over the killing of the man who was at the pinnacle of Iran’s nuclear industrial complex.

Fakhrizadeh was killed in an attack outside of Tehran last November. Fearing an Iranian response, Israel increased security measures at its embassies across the globe following the attack.

