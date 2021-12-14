Fatah ceases all communications with Hamas in Lebanon - report

The leadership of Fatah in Lebanon has decided to stop all forms of communications and contact with Hamas in the area, Jordanian news outlet Al Ghad reported on Tuesday night.

The decision comes after four died in armed clashes on Sunday between Hamas and Fatah supporters during the funeral of a Hamas member who died in the explosion at the Burj al-Shemali Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre.

