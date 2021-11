A 68-year-old man died after a car crash occurred on Highway 1 between the Anava and Latrun interchanges on Thursday night, Israel Police announced Friday morning.

Car crash on Highway 1 leaves one dead, November 26, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

After two private vehicles crashed, two men were taken to hospital for medical care.

Initial investigations carried out by police indicate that one of the cars was parked on the side of the road when the other car - whose driver was under alcoholic influence, crashed into it.