The 56-year-old victim is Fuaz Daes. His son, who was stabbed and severely injured, is still hospitalized.

Police arrested several suspects who allegedly participated in the violent quarrel and have opened an investigation surrounding the circumstances that led to the violent incident.

A 56-year-old man died and a 20-year-old was severely injured in a violent quarrel in the Arab city of Tira in central Israel on Friday, police reported.