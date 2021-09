A 53-year-old construction worker was killed and his 25-year-old son injured Thursday when a crane collapsed in Asfiya in the Carmel in northern Israel, Ynet reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics had arrived on the scene after being alerted at 1:26 p.m. to the collapse.

The team was unable to save the father, but his son was successfully evacuated to Haifa's Carmel Medical Center with injuries to his legs and back, Ynet reported.

This is a developing story.