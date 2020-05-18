The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
FBI found links to al Qaeda in 2019 Florida naval base shooting

Prior to the shooting spree, the shooter also posted criticism of US wars and quoted slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on social media.

By REUTERS  
MAY 18, 2020 17:17
Royal Saudi Air Force 2nd Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, airman accused of killing three people at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, is seen in an undated military identification card photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation December 7, 2019. (photo credit: FBI/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: FBI/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The FBI has found cellphone evidence linking al Qaeda to the December 6, 2019 shooting at a US naval base in Florida in which three people were killed, a federal law enforcement source said on Monday.
The shooter, Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, had been a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force.
He was on the base as part of a US Navy training program designed to foster links with foreign allies. He was killed by law enforcement during the attack.
Since then, the Justice Department has been working to try and unlock the encryption on the shooter's phone to get a better sense of his motives and whether he had connections to known terrorist groups.
In February, an audio recording purporting to be from the Islamist militant group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed responsibility for the fatal attack at the Pensacola, Florida, base in December that killed three people, but it provided no evidence.
Prior to the shooting spree, the shooter also posted criticism of US wars and quoted slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on social media.


