The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Biden's inauguration

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 11, 2021 19:52
The FBI has warned armed protests are being planned for Washington, D.C. and in 50 US state capital cities ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, ABC News reported on Monday.
An identified armed group has said it plans to travel to Washington on Jan. 16 and vowed an uprising if attempts are made to remove Trump from office, an ABC News reporter said on Twitter, citing a bulletin from the nation's top law enforcement agency.
Representatives for the Federal Bureau of Investigation could not be immediately reached to confirm the report. 
Facebook announces new civil rights position to start in eight days
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 08:33 PM
Bennett, Smotrich say they've split
Tnufa party leader Ofer Shelah calls for uniting Left
Explosion heard outside home of prominent Israeli businessman
Israeli and Palestinian firefighters extinguish bus fire
Palestinian arrested for attacking Yesha council head
Erdogan says Turkey to start COVID-19 vaccination Thursday or Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 07:14 PM
Facebook suspends political donations
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 06:59 PM
Educational staff to officially begin vaccinations on Tuesday
As COVID-19 overwhelms S.Africa hospital, patients treated in parking lot
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 06:10 PM
US expected to return Cuba to state sponsors of terrorism list
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 06:07 PM
US sanctions Ukrainians over US election interference
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 05:55 PM
Washington Monument closed due to threats to disrupt Biden inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 05:55 PM
S.Arabia welcomes US designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/11/2021 04:59 PM
IDF thwarts security fence breach in northern West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by