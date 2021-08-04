FDA aiming to give final approval to Pfizer vaccine by early next month

The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine late last year. Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot.
The agency's unofficial deadline for the approval is the Sept. 6 Labor Day holiday, the Times said.
President Joe Biden said last week he expected the FDA to make the decision by early fall.
The FDA said in a statement on Friday that the agency is moving as rapidly as possible on the Pfizer application.
The spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant has fueled a new surge in infections, with the CDC reporting rising numbers of cases in nearly 90% of US jurisdictions.