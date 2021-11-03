The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Felicia Moore advances to runoff election in Atlanta mayoral contest

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 06:06
Atlanta mayoral candidate Felicia Moore, the city council president, has advanced to a runoff election on Nov. 30, but whether her opponent will be former Mayor Kasim Reed or City Councilmember Andre Dickens has yet to be determined, CBS46 TV projected.
In a campaign dominated by the issue of public safety, both Moore and Reed favor hiring more police officers to combat a rise in violent crime.
Moore has attacked Reed over a federal corruption investigation that marred his tenure and ensnared several members of his administration. Reed, who was never charged and has maintained his innocence, argued that only he has the experience needed to battle the city's crime problem.
The ballot included 14 names. Under state law, the top two candidates proceed to a runoff election on Nov. 30 unless a candidate exceeds 50% in the general election.
The winner will succeed outgoing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who in a surprise move decided not to seek another term.
Baseball-Braves beat Astros in Game Six to win World Series
11/03/2021 05:45 AM
Wu becomes first woman, person of color elected as Boston mayor
11/03/2021 04:48 AM
Trump-backed Republican Carey wins Ohio US House seat
11/03/2021 04:19 AM
Two arrested after trying to run over police in Hebron
11/03/2021 12:22 AM
Police, rioters clash in Nablus near Joseph's Tomb
11/03/2021 12:01 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by