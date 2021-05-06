Female IDF soldiers shamed for filing sexual assault complaint



תצפיתניות בבסיס סודי בפיקוד במרכז בו נמצאת יחידה מיוחדת של מג״ב טוענות שהן מודרות רק בגלל שהן נשים. אוסרים על החיילים הגברים ליצור איתן כל קשר או שיח, אוסרים עליהן להכנס לחדר האוכל, ולטענתן צועקים ומבזים אותן. זה מגיע אחרי שאחת מהן התלוננה על הטרדה נגד אחד החיילים — צחי דבוש (@TsahiDaboush) May 6, 2021

According to the tweet, the women are in a special Border Police unit, and have been ostracized since one of them accused one of the male soldiers of sexual harassment.

On their secret base, according to the claims, the male soldiers have been ordered to sever any contact with the women.

They added that they have been humiliated and yelled at.

