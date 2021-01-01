The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Final youth in Ahuvia Sandak case released from detention

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 1, 2021 13:10
Ephraim Gozlan, the fourth individual in the car with Ahuvia Sandak on December 21 has been released from his police detention, Ynet reported.
There were four young men in the car with Sandak when it crashed last week, killing him. Since then, they've all been detained and released - Gozlan was the last one, today. "I hope and pray that the truth will come out in the next few days," said Adi Kinner, his lawyer. Early evidence from an anonymous video testimony released on Tuesday by right-wing NGO Honenu indicated that Sandak was not the driver and that he may not have been wearing a seat belt at his time of death.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used similar language in his phone call with Sandak's parents on Thursday night, insisting that "the truth about the circumstances which led to [Ahuvia's] death is about to come to light."
