Finance Committee approves bill to raise women's retirement age to 65

The Finance Committee approved on Thursday the bill that will raise the retirement age for women to 65 gradually over the course of the next 11 years.

It will now move back to the Knesset floor for a second and third reading, after which, if it passes the vote, will become law.

While committee head Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu) and others praised the bill, Na'amat head Hagit Pe'er expressed criticism. She argued that the current format was better than previous versions but still will potentially harm the weakest women in society.

She deemed the bill's purpose "correct at its foundation" but stressed that more adaptations will be needed to be made along the way.