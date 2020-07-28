The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Finance Committee approves 'Check for Every Citizen' for 2nd, 3rd readings

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 28, 2020 16:43
The proposed "Check for Every Citizen" stimulus plan was approved for second and third readings in the Knesset Finance Committee on Tuesday.
The bill offers improved economic benefits for the public, including an extended eligibility period for unemployment benefits, which more people would be eligible for under the new bill.  Furthermore, the bill includes an "adaptation grant" for senior people over the age of 67, which will also involve social support for people who had lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. 


Belarus president says he had asymptomatic coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 06:04 PM
Alex Ben Tzvi to be appointed Israel's Ambassador to Moscow
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/28/2020 05:44 PM
Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 05:11 PM
Trump alleges pharmaceutical industry runs false ads on drug price plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 05:10 PM
Obama and George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 05:05 PM
US House Judiciary head Nadler in accident, Barr hearing delayed – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 04:52 PM
Former head of Julis local council convicted of murder
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/28/2020 04:02 PM
Former Malaysian PM Najib to appeal guilty verdict in graft trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 03:20 PM
Katz denies changes to 'Check for Every Citizen' plan
Vietnam reports 7 new coronavirus cases in central region
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 02:42 PM
Memphis burger closes Jerusalem branch due to coronavirus losses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/28/2020 02:42 PM
Iran hits new record of 235 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 02:01 PM
Confirmed coronavirus patient claims they were at Jerusalem protests
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/28/2020 01:48 PM
Philippines confirms 1,678 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 12:59 PM
Hong Kong reports 106 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2020 12:58 PM
