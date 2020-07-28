The proposed "Check for Every Citizen" stimulus plan was approved for second and third readings in the Knesset Finance Committee on Tuesday.
The bill offers improved economic benefits for the public, including an extended eligibility period for unemployment benefits, which more people would be eligible for under the new bill. Furthermore, the bill includes an "adaptation grant" for senior people over the age of 67, which will also involve social support for people who had lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.