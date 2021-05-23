Finance Minister: No excuse for rocket fire from Gaza will be accepted

Finance Minister Israel Katz told the radio channel 103FM on Sunday that every rocket launched into Israel, whether it's from "lightning or any other excuse," would be on the head of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip."The policy is very clear, that's how we voted in the cabinet, I voted for the ceasefire on the condition that the policy would be clear and that would be the spirit of things," Katz said.He added that there cannot be a situation in which attacks on Ashkelon or Ashdod are not addressed in the same way as rocket fire to Tel Aviv."They may come and lift themselves up, [but] since 1948 they have been defeated and each time they celebrate."