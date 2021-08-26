Finance Ministry allocates NIS 100 million to hospitals

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman directed Accountant General Yahali Rotenberg to immediately give a NIS 100 million down payment to the public hospitals that are on strike. The funds will be taken from the amount promised to the hospitals, even though they have yet to complete all of the requirements to receive them.

Seven hospitals have been on "Shabbat mode" since Wednesday, and are only accepting patients in need of life saving treatments.

The hospitals are Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah-University Medical Center, Netanya’s Laniado Medical Center, Ma’aynei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, and three hospitals in Nazareth.