Finance Ministry D-G objects to coronavirus curfew

In a letter sent to the coronavirus commissioner Professor Roni Gamzu and to Health Ministry director-general Prof. Chezy Levy, Finance Ministry director-general Keren Turner-Eyal expressed her objection to the idea of imposing a nationwide curfew, according to Walla! News.

"The economic cost is to high. The market will have a hard time digesting such drastic measures. We are talking about a curfew that would cost between NIS 5 to 6 billion during a regular work week and between NIS 3 to 4 billion if its a holiday week," said Turner in the letter.

Finance Ministry officials are also worried that a nationwide curfew during the holidays would cause hundreds of thousands of Israelis to become newly unemployed.