Finance Ministry D-G: We're not preparing for another lockdown

The Finance Ministry is not preparing for a fourth lockdown, Finance Ministry Director-General Ram Belinkov said on Thursday."I think it is excessive to speak about a lockdown," Belinkov told reporters. "There is no need to prepare any steps for it."Coronavirus infection rates in Israel are rising quickly, with 3,421 new cases reported Wednesday. The government has said it wants to avoid disrupting people's routines with harsh regulations, but many are saying that a fourth national lockdown since March 2020 is now inevitable."A lockdown is a simple quick fix, but it is not the right approach, and allows you to avoid dealing with the problem properly. For the past year and a half, the government has made decisions out of panic. There is no need for panic. A lockdown is the most difficult thing for the economy, and it harms businesses."The Finance Ministry is not preparing a plan for extra compensation packages or unpaid leave benefits in the case of a lockdown either, Belinkov said in response to questions. However, he added, the Finance Ministry is very prepared to adapt to changes if needed.Belinkov dismissed the suggestion that September could provide an opportunity to close the economy, since schools and workplaces will be closed for many days due to the holiday season. "The bottom line is, I'm against lockdowns, even in September," he said.