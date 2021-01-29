The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills four patients

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 29, 2021 08:54
A fire killed four patients at a COVID-19 hospital in the Romanian capital Bucharest early on Friday and 102 others were evacuated, officials said, the second deadly hospital fire in the European Union state in under three months.
The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at around 0300 GMT in one of the buildings of the Matei Bals hospital. Four rooms were affected and prosecutors were investigating the cause of the fire.
The hospital building where the blaze broke out was built in 1953 and had been completely renovated, its manager said.
Matei Bals is one of the largest and most used COVID-19 hospitals in the country.
The evacuated patients had medium to serious COVID-19 infections and most were using oxygen, the hospital's manager said. About 44 of them have been sent to other COVID-19 hospitals across Bucharest, and the remaining patients were re-located to other buildings at Matei Bals.
"None of the (evacuated) patients have burns, from the information we currently have," Deputy Interior Minister in charge of emergency situations Raed Arafat told reporters.
Nearly 7,700 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals across Romania as of Friday, including 989 in intensive care units. The country has reported 721,513 coronavirus cases and 18,105 deaths.
"It is obvious there is a problem," Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu told private television station Antena 3.
"We are talking about the most-funded institute in the country. It is also the hospital which has treated ... a lot of patients, it was used to capacity."
In November, a fire at the intensive care unit of the Piatra Neamt county hospital killed ten people, one in a series of hospital accidents.
Even before the pandemic, Romania’s health care system had been under pressure, dogged by corruption, inefficiencies and politicized management. The country has one of the EU’s least developed healthcare infrastructures.
The state has built one hospital in the last three decades, spends the least on healthcare in the European Union and tens of thousands of doctors and nurses have emigrated. 
China will not recognize British passport for Hong Kong residents
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 10:00 AM
UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest int'l route
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 09:14 AM
Coronavirus: New daily cases continue to top 7,000
US to prosecute man acquitted in Pakistan of Daniel Pearl's murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 12:07 AM
Jen Psaki: Biden administration to 'review' Abraham Accords involvement
Trump meets with McCarthy, agrees to help Republicans take back the House
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:37 PM
Israeli vaccine to require two doses, Defense Ministry says
Coronavirus: Conditions of pregnant women with virus worsen in hospital
Palestinian Authority asks Israel to coordinate vaccine shipments - repor
Senior Islamic State figure killed in Iraq, PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 07:04 PM
Around 20-25% of Russians have COVID-19 antibodies - TASS cites official
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 06:28 PM
317 Israelis who received 2nd dose of COVID vaccine infected with virus
Netanyahu on US arm sales to UAE: 'It's peace in exchange for peace'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 06:26 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 21,582 students, 2,317 teachers sick
15 Breslov Hassidim arrested by Palestinian police at Joseph's Tomb
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by