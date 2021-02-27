The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Fire breaks out in center for Holocaust survivors

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 14:25
A fire broke out in a Rishon Lezion center for Holocaust survivors, Fire and Rescue Services reported Saturday.
Rescue services searched the building for anyone stranded. There are no injuries.
The fire broke out in the center's kitchen.
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2021 02:49 PM
UAE supports Saudi position on US Khashoggi report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2021 12:49 PM
IDF drones to investigate possible additional oil spill
School children abducted in Nigeria's Niger state released, governor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2021 11:26 AM
IDF soldier lightly injured by gunfire from Egypt
Woman found dead outside her home, sons arrested as police investigate
Palestinians who work in Israel to receive Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned safe - Los Angeles police
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2021 06:29 AM
Tiger Woods recovering, in 'good spirits' after follow-up procedures
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2021 04:36 AM
Biden told Saudi king he will hold them accountable for rights abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2021 03:09 AM
FDA advisory panel votes in favor of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2021 12:15 AM
UK says it still raises Khashoggi killing with Saudi government
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 11:57 PM
US imposes sanctions, visa bans on Saudis for Khashoggi's killing
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 10:46 PM
Saudi-led coalition: We destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile in air
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 10:20 PM
Five protesters die, dozens injured in clashes in Iraqi city
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2021 09:49 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by