Fire continues to rage in Israeli national park, woman arrested

A fire broke out in Israel on Thursday in Begin National Park near Mevo Betar, between Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem. Israel Fire and Rescue Services are at the scene in an effort to control the fourth fire in one day.
A woman in her 30s was arrested after suspicion arose of her igniting the fire. She will be interrogated by Israel Police.
Earlier on Thursday, two fires broke out near Ben-Shemen Forest and the West Bank settlement of Har Gilo. In addition, Molotov cocktails caused fires in the West Bank settlement of Neveh Tzuf.
This is a developing story.