Fire breaks out in Jerusalem hangar, no injuries reported

Almost 100 members of the Fire and Rescue services worked to put out the flames of a large fire that broke out early Saturday morning in a hangar in the Atarot industrial zone in Jerusalem.

In the hangar fire, approximately 100 motorcycles and scooters that were being stored within the hangar burst into flames due to what seems to be a technical problem at a carpentry business nearby, according to N12. The carpentry business had lots of wooden objects to encourage the spread of the flames.

The fire was contained by the Fire and Rescue Services. There were no casualties.