Fires broke out near Beit Meir on Sunday afternoon, and high winds are making them spread fast.

A view from Baka of the Beit Meir fire (credit: Shira Silkoff)

Police are working to evacuate the residents.

A view of the smoke of the Beit Meir fire from Modiin (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

Eight firefighting planes are working in an attempt to stop the spread, but there is currently no control over the fire.

A view of the Beit Meir fire from Gilo (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

The fire has reached Eitanim Medical Center, and the evacuation options are being evaluated