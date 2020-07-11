The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Fire in Jordan Valley burns for over 24 hours

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 11, 2020 16:06
A fire has been raging in the Jordan Valley for the past 24 hours and, despite six firefighting planes and fire crews attempting to stop the spread of the flames, it is still ablaze.
Motorcyclist critically injured after accident in Modiin
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 06:03 PM
Suspected sexual assault 12-year-old girl camping at Lake Kinneret
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 12:52 PM
Search party finds body of drowned Ashdod man - police
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 12:36 PM
Palmachim, Dor beaches reach full capacity, public warned not to arrive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 11:08 AM
Palestinian coronavirus death toll rises by two to 28 - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/11/2020 10:56 AM
Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus infections, 188 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 10:42 AM
Teen killed in suspected shark attack off Australian coast -police
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 09:55 AM
Australia's Victoria state logs another day of high coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 09:37 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 378 to 198,556 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 06:36 AM
Mexico reports 6,891 new coronavirus cases, 665 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 03:30 AM
Trump's planned order on 'dreamer' immigrants will not include amnesty
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 03:19 AM
US coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 02:52 AM
Trump to sign immigration order with road to citizenship for 'Dreamers'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 02:01 AM
United States' CDC reports 3,106,931 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 01:48 AM
Brazil registers another 1,214 coronavirus deaths on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 01:19 AM
